Smit: Why didn’t the warning sound in the last earthquake at the national level?

This Thursday, May 12th, strong Earthquake 5.5 degrees shook Lima and other provinces in the afternoon.

According to data from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (PGI), The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in Chilka, Kanite District, At a depth of 49 km. Fortunately, without serious human damage.

However, the one that came to the fore on social media was a problem alarm clock seismat which was tested a few days ago, on May 6. Netizens demanded the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) This explains why the system is not working, which, on that occasion, Came to scare more than assured.

Why didn’t the SISMATE beep sound?

The answer is why the alarm was not heard seismat Because, firstly, it’s still in beta, so its playback was only available for that period (during which it rang during twice a day).

Second, alerts will only be issued when the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) determines the likelihood of a disaster they consider competent, and among those named, tsunami, floods, landslides or landslides. not considered earthquakes Neither shivering;

Let’s remember that too seismat Stands for Early Warning Message System and is not specifically related to the word earthquakes.

It should be noted that on May 31, it was traditional chinese medicine It will activate the alarm again in a new test, so cell phones will ring loudly again. These messages will be sent to users of the four mobile carriers with 2G, 3G and 4G technology.

Will there be an earthquake alert system?

Yeah. seismat To be complemented by the Peruvian seismic warning system (SASPe) From the Geophysical Institute of Peru and Indeci.

Hernando Tavera, Director PGI, have indicated that seismat It will only be a means of communication SASpe. He explained, “The early warning system will work with the sensors. As soon as it sees the necessity of the alert, it will send it by all means: loudspeakers, mobile phones, radio, television.” RPP . News. This system would be similar to what is happening in Mexico, for example.

sasp It will allow residents to be alerted in the event of an earthquake equal to or greater than 6.0 MW (the amount of momentum). It operates through the Seismic Hazard Monitoring and Warning Subsystem (SMAPS), managed by the IGP, and the Early Warning Deployment and Communications Subsystem (SDCAT), operated by INDECI.

In its first stage, it was sasp It will provide service to more than 1,541 thousand 517 residents, and there is still a huge gap. To this end, the infrastructure will be improved in coordination with the local and central governments.

