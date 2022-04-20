Smartphones | Why do modern phones no longer have removable batteries? | battery | Android | | Technique

Over the years, manufacturers have kept adding new technology to their phones, making some features obsolete. This is the situation removable batterieswhich was very common and useful at the time, but today it is rarely so smart phone integrate them. what are the reasons? Here we tell you.

When removable battery swollen or damaged, Smartphone users They had the possibility of replacing it with a new one. Although it also gives devices more autonomy, they are no longer very useful and are a real obstacle to the inclusion of new technology in mobile phones. Here we detail the main reasons:

Slim phone with full screen

Currently, phone manufacturers They are fighting for the slimmest, full screen model. According to Android Central, the removable battery was a real obstacle to this end, since its inclusion made the device thicker and also took up space for new chipsets that are now integrated into modern phones.

Avoid equipment damage

Although its ability to replace damaged battery For a new one, it was a huge advantage, and often fraught with danger, since many users chose to use poor-quality batteries that damaged the device. Currently, since it is integrated, only specialists can repair it.

Greater security

a removable battery It made it easier for criminals to disable the device, being airtight or better built-in for security, it would be more difficult to disable the device’s tracking functions.

water resistant

The fact that cell phones contain fewer parts than before makes phones more water resistant. This way, there are fewer places that allow possible entry of liquid that could damage our device.

Why should you put your smartphone in ‘Airplane mode’ during flights?

Nikita Schmidt, who works as a pilot for a private company, revealed the real reasons why passengers have to put themselves smart phone Airplane mode is mandatory.

You may have heard a very annoying sound coming from the audio system which sometimes happens when the cell phone is nearby. Radio broadcasting a smart phone It can be very powerful, up to 8 watts,” added the pilot.

According to the publication, if many passengers start using smart phones Inside the aircraft, a very annoying noise begins to be heard on the radio that disturbs the pilots and air traffic controllers.

How do you clean your smartphone speakers if water falls on them?

One of the most serious problems that can occur with a smart phone – as with any other device – is the presence of liquids such as water in it. Although there are cases where the damage cannot actually be repaired, many other cases can be resolved with something as simple as a software from the Store. Android.

Can an application clean the water in a file cell phone Android or iPhone? The answer depends and varies depending on the result we want to get. One of the most common damage caused by liquids to smartphones is malfunctioning of the speakers.

Do you want your cell phone to mention the name of the person calling you?

You no longer need to see a screen smart phone To see who is trying to contact you. Believe it or not, cell phones Android They have a feature (disabled by default) for a synthetic voice to say out loud the name of your friend, family member, co-worker, or other contact who is calling you. Want to know how? Here we will let you know.

How do you hear the name of someone calling you?

1. Enter the Google Phone app and tap on the three dots icon (located in the upper right corner).

2. A list of options will be displayed, you have to choose settings.

3. Different categories will appear. You will need to select answer/end calls

4. You will see that by default, the “Read Names Aloud” option is disabled. You must enable it.

5. Your phone will ask if it will always read names or only when you have a headset. Choose the option that suits you

And that will be all. It is worth noting that if this person is not added to your Android device, the Google Phone app will start speaking their phone number.

Android: How to make use of the SOS button on your smartphone?

The cell phone with the operating system Android They have become very important tools for all users who have one, since they have a variety of functions that are very useful for work, study and entertainment. In this opportunity, we will show you a very important option with your smartphone that you may not know: the SOS button.

To configure the SOS button, you must perform the following steps: