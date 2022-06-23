Smartphone: Why Phone Calls End Once Answered and How to Avoid Them? | Android | iPhone | The real caller | Present

I gave myself several years ago Calls from unknown numbers It has become a real annoyance for millions of users smart phones. Reports of people being overshadowed by this issue are more and more consistent, but there is an explanation for it. Where Scammers, Marketing Strategies, Bots, Hackers, etc. If you are one of those who receive Calls from strangers Which ends after a few seconds, here we’ll tell you a lot of information so you know what to do.

As Brujería Tech reveals, shadowy calls, also known as ghost calls, are typically made by automated systems belonging to telemarketing companies that contact potential customers to provide them with credit cards, phone service or the Internet, among other products.

According to the post, this automated system usually gets stuck for two reasons. The first is because it does not detect the human voice; That is, he doesn’t hear you say “hello”. If there is no response from you, the call will be canceled, because he will think that there is no one on the other side of the line.

The second reason why the automated system stopped was that at the exact moment I answered, all the telemarketing company employees were talking to a customer. This means that they were unable to transfer you to one of their employees, so please cancel the connection and maybe try again later.

How do you prevent these annoying calls?

If you are tired of receiving these annoying calls on your cell phone, you must know that there is an app called real caller (Available on Play Store and App Store) It will detect who is calling you. If the number is registered as spam by other users, it will appear so that you do not reply and get blocked.

Other smartphone notes

How do I know if my phone is compatible with a wireless charger?

The Wireless charging It is a feature that has been around for five years in both android phones as in Iphone. However, most users do not know if the smartphone they have is compatible with this type of charging. How to find out? We will explain it to you in the following paragraphs.

To verify that a file cell phone It is compatible with wireless charger, there is no need to download any third party app, we just have to look at the phone settings or some of its features. over here We will give you more details on this post.

Wireless charging is a system through which electricity is transmitted by electromagnetic induction. Photo: ProAndroid

How do you clean your smartphone speakers if water falls on them?

One of the most serious problems that can occur with a smart phone – As with any other device – is the presence of fluids such as Water Inside. Although there are cases where the damage cannot actually be repaired, many other cases can be resolved with something as simple as a software from the Store. Android.

one can apps Clean the water in your cell phone Android or iPhone? The answer depends and varies depending on the result we want to get. One of the most common damage caused by fluids in smart phones it’s a malfunction Amplifiers.

How do you know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

. Operating System The GoogleAnd the Androidreleases constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of files smart phone; However, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can find out if your mobile phone will have new versions of the operating system.

Android 11 It is the next version of the operating system that will reach an interesting set of smart phones, by update as well as original. anyway The Google You haven’t published an official list of all phone brands, there are some very reliable pointers that you will answer.

Why wouldn’t it be convenient to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smart phone It is an important item today, as many people use it to connect with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform for viewing multimedia content or even sending emails or other tasks. However, this also leads to bad habits in users who do not part with their phones.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even while we sleep. Therefore, people often make the mistake of uploading a file smart phone On the bed, not knowing the danger they expose themselves.

OPPO Reno6 5G is the phone with the best battery in the world

According to DxOMark, The device with the best battery in the world is OPPO Reno6 5G, which received a score of 96, which beats the Realme GT Neo 2 5G and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here are the components that make your battery perform great:

Battery Capacity: 4300 mAh

65W charger

6.43 inch OLED screen, 1080 x 2400, 90Hz

MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset (6 nm)

Tested ROM/RAM combination: 128GB + 8GB.

Based on the tests conducted by DxOMark, the OPPO Reno6 5G has a score of 96. The device is generally well-balanced and offers a good all-round experience. Battery life is two days and nine hours. Also, in 22 minutes you can charge 80% of the battery and fully charge in 35 minutes.