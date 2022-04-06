Smartphone: Why is the popular hearing aid pacifier not recommended? | Technique

at the time of purchase headphonesMany people choose to get famous Hearing aperture, because they are usually quite comfortable; However, they can also be bad for your health, if used incorrectly. For any reason? Here we explain.

According to Infosalud, hearing loss is a very common problem that appears in people between the ages of 60 and 65; However, in recent years, young people suffer from it, mainly due to the inappropriate use of it Headphones.

Maria José Lavilla, MD, an otolaryngologist, told Infosalud that the most harmful headphones are the input headphones, because they “make sound too close to the eardrum and can more easily damage hearing function.”

“When inserted into the external auditory canal, it reduces its volume, and in this way it increases the level of sound pressure,” the expert said. headphones It is placed over the ear flap or completely covering it.

“It is more beneficial for our hearing health because it isolates external sound, completely covering the earlobe, and therefore, such a large volume is not necessary in noisy environments,” he said.

It is worth noting that no matter what type of hearing aids you have, you must use them responsibly. If you usually use it to listen to your music, make sure that the volume does not exceed 65 decibels, otherwise you may have hearing problems in the future.

Likewise, it is recommended to clean straw stethoscopes on a regular basis as they are filled with earwax. You can use a damp mop with a little alcohol, this way it will kill all the bacteria that have stuck to the surface.