Small space composting – Schwetzingen

Schwetzingen. Balcony compost is a great way to compost leftovers in a small home and then fertilize plants accordingly. But you should know one thing: such a compost needs space. It is recommended to use a container with a capacity of about 75 liters, for example a standard rain barrel with a lid.

How do you complete now? Holes should be made in the bottom of the box and under its edge to ensure better ventilation and fluid leakage. Convenient: in order to catch this liquid, a large saucer should be placed under the box, it should be larger than the box itself. Bricks should be placed to the left and right of the ship, with square wood on each. The rain barrel is then placed on the squared wood so that it has a secure base.

The bottom of the box is then covered with branches, if possible, a little rougher, with a layer of young twigs and leaves on top. Some finished compost is also recommended as a starter compost. On the one hand, this layer helps with aeration and the compost material does not fall out.

What can be put in a compost bin now? Primarily vegetable kitchen waste. They include, for example, fruit peels, fruits such as apples, apple peels, banana peels, potatoes, potato peels, vegetables such as tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, eggshells, hazelnuts, coffee bags and tea bags. Bouquets of wilted flowers can also be dumped there, as well as leaves and green waste that accumulate on the balcony. It is important that the material is cut as small as possible so that it decomposes more quickly and is not airtight, that is, not stuffed.

The mixture should not be too wet, but not too dry. The general rule is that 60 to 80 percent of dry waste and 20 to 40 percent of dry waste should be disposed of in the trash and mixed. And always remember: put the lid on.

The compost block should be raised regularly, for the first time after about eight to ten weeks. In other words, the material is laid in layers from the bottom up. After about six to nine months, the compost is “ripe” to mix with the plant’s soil.

An alternative is worm compost. Special compost worms use the waste and produce valuable compost. Only in this story everyone in the house has to play together, because such little worms as roommates are not everyone’s dream. . .