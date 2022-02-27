slow drop. The US economy will no longer be the engine of global accumulation

The capitalist mode of production is characterized by a special formation of space, which consists mainly of the phenomenon that occurred during the transition from feudalism to capitalism: this is no longer determined by the contrast between the countryside and the city, but by the expression between the center. and the periphery and, as in the present period, can begin to be analyzed in simple statistical terms.

Interestingly, Marx’s notebooks and writings from the mid-1940s onwards address these inconsistencies in Smith’s system, and modern scholars have somewhat predicted.

Indeed, the weight of the North American economy measured by its ability to generate wages and benefits, in terms of capital income starting with profits (i.e. final GDP), shows a cyclical trend, with turning points in 1980, 1985, 1995, 2001…

All this is observed by calculating the evolution of the weight of GDP per person In the United States, in 2015 dollars present value between 1970 and 2019. The weight of the US economy changes every five years, and every ten years there is a full cycle during which the US economy fluctuates between 25% and 32% of global GDP.

But in the twenty-first century, things have changed dramatically. In 2005-2006 there is no trend towards recovery phase compared to the rest of the world. On the contrary, the US economy is still in recession, so we can say that the 2009 crisis was in fact an exacerbation of the already recessionary phase – and this is also important – without a subsequent long-term recovery of its weight in the global economy, which remains stagnant at about a quarter of output global gross domestic product.

If this trend continues over the next few years, it will mean, statistically speaking, The US economy will no longer be the engine of global accumulation.

But in the formation of the global pyramid, the total value of production controlled by each center is not only calculated, but must also be related to the relative population of the respective geographical areas.

During the so-called “post-Fordism” and neoliberal decades, the United States continued to widen the gap between the added value of each American citizen and the value of the planet’s population.

Again, this trend stopped at the turn of the century, and both in the period of growth associated with the financial bubble and after the outbreak of the Great Depression, the United States began a new phase of decline. slow drop.

However, the decline is slow because, apart from problems with the exchange rate between the world currencies in which the national added value is expressed and the US dollar, the relative loss of wealth of Americans is still contained, and is now stabilizing at levels similar to those. In the 1980s: about 5.5 times the world’s per capita wealth, compared to five times in the early years of the Fordy crisis in the 1970s.

In other words, the weakness of the US economy in the global context follows a slow slide into a general recession.

Although there are still periods of real GDP growth in annual terms per personHowever, this increase is progressively weaker, as evidenced by the trend being presented as a four-period moving average of yearly volatility and volatility mitigation.

The above items can also be useful as a basis for guiding our analysis of China’s role in international cooperation.

