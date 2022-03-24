Slovenian Muhoric beat host Milan-Sanremo | Sports

AC Milan – not Tadej Pojacar, nor Primoz Roglic – instead Mate Muhoric continued his Slovenian cycling success story.

The 27-year-old won a surprise victory in the 113th spring classic Milan-Sanremo after 293 kilometers on the Route of Rome and stole the show from the top candidates. After an audacious attack on Poggio’s assets, Mohoric saved the lead by two seconds over France’s Anthony Torgues and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. German drivers played no part, especially since former winner John Degenkolb and classics specialist Maximilian Schachmann had to pass.

After overturning, Mohoric raised the racing machine. Pogacar also gave his compatriot an appreciation on the shoulder. The Tour champion finished fifth, and Belgian Wout van Aert had to settle for ninth. The two stars did not give each other a meter in the final match, which was played in the Mohoric cards.

«After Poggio I went ‘all in’. I can’t believe it,” said Mohorek, who planned to win in the winter, “I can’t believe this race suits me and has a descent at the end. I knew I had a chance if I didn’t drop out at Poggio. I trained to get off beforehand. We’ve had that plan for a long time.”

Jacobsen & Co. was left behind

Pogacar, who has won both the Tirreno-Adriatico and UAE Tour this season and the Stradi Pianche gravel race, failed to make one of his own shocking attacks this time around. This was ensured by the strong Dutch Jumbo Visma team around Van Aert and Roglic, who maintained a very high pace in Cipressa – the penultimate climb. This also ensured that many runners such as Fabio Jacobsen (Netherlands) were left behind.

It was similar in Poggio, where Pogacar repeatedly attacked almost hopelessly and regained the competition. So the decision was made only when going down. Mohoric is no stranger to this. The man from Kranj is a fast-paced driver who actually won two stages of the Tour last year.

Because of the common cold outbreak in cycling, many notable names missed the starting line. French world champion Julien Alaphilippe, 2019 title winner, Italian European champion Sonny Colbrelli, last year’s winner Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) and sprint stars Caleb Ewan (Australia) and Sam Bennett (Iraland), had to pass for health reasons.

Experienced Roger Kluge said goodbye to the already small German segment with only seven drivers in the middle of the race. The former world track cycling champion started the race with a cold. However, for a long time, the focus was on a splinter group of eight, which withdrew shortly after the start and was now seven minutes ahead of the field. In Poggio, however, the quest of another fugitive ended.