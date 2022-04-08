Slovakia supplies S-300 system to Ukraine | international security

Posted on April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, I announced It supplied Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system to help defend itself against Russian attacks on April 8.

In a Facebook post, Heger said that the donation of Soviet anti-aircraft batteries did not mean that his country, a member of the European Union and NATO, had joined the conflict with Russia, which had invaded the country. 24. Specifically, Heger wrote: “I can confirm that the Slovak Republic donated the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, following Ukraine’s request for assistance. […]He added that the donation of the system does not mean that the Slovak Republic has become part of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine has appealed to Western countries for military assistance, including air defense equipment, to help repel a Russian military attack.

Also on April 8, the United States said it would send new weapons systems to Ukraine after NATO foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, agreed to speed up arms deliveries in response to the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to put an end to bureaucratic delays, and Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken said the United States and 30 other countries were sending weapons to Ukraine and that this process would intensify. Blinken added that the United States had already agreed to send anti-aircraft systems, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapons and armored vehicles to Kyiv.

Last week, Pentagon officials said that not all of the weapons that President Joe Biden promised Ukraine in mid-March, including the S-300, had been delivered. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander told a congressional hearing that the United States has focused on countries that still have Soviet systems, including the S-300, or that have spares, missiles, and parts, that they are willing to send to Ukraine.

In March 2022, Slovakia said it would provide the defense system to Ukraine only on the condition that it obtain a replacement to avoid a security hole in NATO. Heger said Slovakia had been delivering the S-300 missiles “to Ukraine and its innocent citizens, believing that this system would help save the lives of as many innocent Ukrainians as possible.”

Slovakia’s decision came after NATO members agreed on April 7 to bolster their support for Ukraine and provide a wide range of weapons systems to the country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated. After a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg announced that the alliance would increase cybersecurity assistance in Kyiv and provide it with equipment to help protect the country from potential chemical and biological threats.

On the same day, the European Union instead imposed new sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, on April 8, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, left for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special” military operation in Ukraine, aimed at protecting the Donbass People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, after their collapse, addressed Russia for help. Russia says its offensive is aimed at disarming Ukraine and removing its leaders, whom it calls “neo-Nazis”. But Kyiv and its Western allies say it is a baseless excuse to invade a democracy of 44 million people. Ukrainian forces met stiff resistance and the West imposed sweeping sanctions in an attempt to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

Camila Canestry

by editorial board