Milos Roman (top) and Pavol Reginda of Slovakia celebrated Reginda’s opening goal in the 1-0 win over France.

Photo: dpa / Vesa Moilanen





Tampere / Helsinki At the start of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland, the United States rose up as candidates and defeated Latvia clearly 4:1. In the parallel match, Slovakia, who finished third in the Olympics, had a much harder time than expected against France, but eventually won 4- 2.







The participating favorites USA made a successful start to the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland. Third place in the World Cup beat Latvia outside Group B in Tampere 4-1 (3-0, 1-0, 0-1). At the same time, the German team competing in the group Slovakia in the first season in Helsinki solved their obligatory task against France with great difficulty. The Olympic bronze medalist defeated the followers of Russia in the “Helsingin Jäähalli” 4: 2 (1: 0, 2: 2, 1: 0).

On Saturday (7.20 pm) the Slovaks will meet with the selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), who will compete on Friday (7.20 pm / both Sport1 and MagentaSport) against defending champion and world record champion Canada. Parallel to the DEB team match, Olympic champion and vice world champion Finland will start the tournament against Norway on Friday night.

Riley Barber (8), Seth Jones (11) and Thomas Bordello (12) and Sam Lafferty (21) scored the goals for the United States. Andres Dzirens (42) ensured Latvia achieve a good result. German referee Marianne Roach officiated the match as one of the two main referees.

Pavol Reginda (11th, 60th/empty net), NHL professional Tomas Tatar (22) and Samuel Takac (39th) scored for the Slovaks. Anthony Rich (27) of Grizzlies Wolfsburg of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) and Jordan Perrett (33) succeeded with France.

