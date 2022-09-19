“Sleep, my dear, sleep”: The Bagpiper who woke Elizabeth II every day moves into the funeral | Community

Paul Burns was the Queen’s seventeenth nurse, and was one of those throughout his reign on the throne responsible for waking her every morning with a song.

State funeral for Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London Show performance by King Piper, who played the lament “Sleep, dear, sleep”. This is right after worshipers sang the national anthem and two minutes of silence in the UK.

lament Played by Paul Burns, Piper of the Royal Scottish Regiment, in one of the most moving moments in religious service. This historic event was presided over by Dean David Howell and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Burns has maintained his relationship with the Queen, as her 17th owner, and one of those throughout his reign on the throne has been responsible for waking the King every day since 2021. That was the year when he began replacing former Piper Richard Grisdale.

Being the current “Major Queens Pipe”, he was given the task of performing a piece of music as a deposit during the last moments of the funeral.

In the first moment It is played at 11am UK time and will resume later in the afternoon when the Queen’s coffin is taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor.. To serve his burial, according to reports the sun.

A little earlier, the funeral participants, including the King and Queen of Spain and many distinguished foreign dignitaries, sang the British national anthem, which replaced “God Save the Queen” with “God Save the King.” “.

After the funeral The coffin will now be taken on foot to Wellington Arch in central Londonto be taken from there by car to Windsor Castle.

This last site is About 40 kilometers from the capital, where Isabel II will be buried in St. George’s Chapel with her husband, Prince Philip..