Created on October 12, 2022 | 02:56
Reading time: 2 minutes
Julia Blissek won the gold medal in Innsbruck.
picture: Mütner
Plasek makes his way to the United States.
Mödling’s Julia Plask got a ticket to an event in the US after winning several tournaments.
She trains primarily at the skate park in Mödling, and now she’s made the leap to the USA: Julia Placek qualified for Tampa AM USA in November as part of the AM Skate Contest Tour with competition wins in Vienna, Maribor and most recently Innsbruck.
The ‘Full Cab Flip’ car at the final in Innsbruck paved the way for the 16-year-old to the United States. “About the pyramid. I started backwards and did a 270-lap jump,” the Mödling native describes the technical performance that secured her a gold medal. “He did all three runs,” Pleske smiled convincingly.
Now the talent is dreaming of the next big coup in the United States. In addition to several top places, the 2022 skateboard talent was also able to win the title of European Vice Championship.
