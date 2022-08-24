Skam Italia arrives September 1st Season 5 on Netflix: Trailer and Poster

The new season will focus on Elijah, who struggles with repeating her last year of high school after failing high school. However, at his side will be friends of all time

The beginning of September has always been a sign of going back to school. And it's time to start over with lessons and the daily lives of even the game's heroes Skam Italy, the Cross Productions-produced series now in its fifth season, is on Netflix starting September 1, and can also be seen on Sky Q and via the app on the NOW Smart Stick. You can watch the trailer for Skam Italy 5 In the video at the top of this page. At the bottom of the article, however, is the poster.

Skam Italia 5, a teaser for the Netflix series Based on the Norwegian show of the same name, Skam Italy It tells the story of a group of teenagers. At the heart of Season 5 is Elijah (Francesco Centrum), who struggles to accept the refusal of maturity while his friends set out on the road to college. The historical heroines will be joined by a new set of female characters, whom Elijah met at school, including Viola (Lea Gavino) and Asia (Nicole Rossi), two students involved in school acting. The support of his old friends and new acquaintances will allow Elijah to follow an important path of self-acceptance. The new episodes will feature the current language and are free from the stereotypes that have long fascinated audiences of the series.

'Prisma', the teaser for 'SKAM Italia' author's new TV series Alongside Francesco Centurami (Elia), Beatrice Bruschi (Sana), Federico Cesari (Martino), Giancarlo Kumari (Eduardo), Rocco Fasano (Nicolo), Ibrahim Kish (Rami), Martina Lillo (Federica), Ludovica Martino (Eva) and Mehdi will return. Mascar (owner), Greta Ragusa (Silvia), Ludovico Tersini (Giovanni), Pietro Torano (Filippo) and Nicolas Zerbeni (Lucino). Lea Gavino (Viola) and Nicole Rossi (Asia) make their debuts this season.

SKAM ITALIA 5 direction and text Directing the fifth season, consisting of 10 episodes, is entrusted to Tiziano Russo, who brings together the legacy of Ludovico Bisgato, who remains the show's creator and author with Alice Urquiolo.




