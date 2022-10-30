Six large US banks are under investigation for “green” investment policies. The United States does not allow extremists to destroy itself

Last week a coalition of 19 state attorneys general from across the United States It launched a formal investigation of six large US banks, citing legal concerns about the banks’ ESG, green and socially sound investments and their participation in the United Nations coalition to combat carbon dioxide emissions.

In a statement emailed to The Epoch Times, one of the plaintiffs warned that the banks “appear to be colluding with the United Nations to destroy American companies” and undermine the interests of the nation.

Another prosecutor argued that these UN-inspired banking policies are sending jobs to communist China, as the regime continues to build coal-fired power plants to ensure reliable, low-cost energy.

The new survey is the latest release from Republican-led states in the context of growing national concern about the high-cost policies of financial institutions and other powerful business interests.

Several prosecutors who spoke to The Epoch Times about the investigation said their job is to enforce consumer protection laws and protect their state’s citizens from potentially illegal business activity.

Specifically, officials are investigating banks’ involvement in the controversial Net-Zero United Nations banking alliance (NZBA). The global network of banks, convened and supervised by the United Nations, is committed to eliminating emissions of so-called “greenhouse gases” by 2050 by changing lending and investment practices.

Several lawyers have sounded the alarm that the United Nations is involved in targeting major US industries, with banks ceding their political influence to the world organization.

Top law enforcement officials from the group of Republican-majority states said they had reason to believe the banks under investigation had agreed to align their investments and loan portfolios with United Nations emissions.

The goals, set out in the United Nations Paris Agreement on Climate Change, require a shift in the economy away from traditional energy sources. Government and business leaders from developed countries, including the United States and Western Europe, have agreed to pursue deep carbon dioxide reductions.

Judicial authorities have warned that the effect of these policies will be to deprive major industries of credit, particularly companies in the energy and agricultural sectors essential to prosperity and even the national security of nations.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among the banks subject to scrutiny by the respective state legislatures.

Last week, all companies were notified of requests for civil investigations, which are primarily used as subpoenas, requiring them to turn in documents related to their participation in the NZBA.

Banks are also required to submit documents relating to all of the “global climate initiatives” they participate in and how these UN-supported programs are integrated into their operations, as evidenced by civil investigation requests reviewed by The Epoch Times.

In addition, banks are required to provide details about the participation of their CEOs in the process and how decisions are made.

Bank stocks related to ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’ (ESG) investments are also subject to scrutiny. These controversial metrics take environmental and social policies into account when making business decisions, rather than traditional risk-reward measures.

According to critics, ESG’s investments are used to impose economically unpopular and harmful ideas on Americans, forcing businesses throughout the economy to adopt them. The term is increasingly associated by opponents with a “wake-up” mentality, ideas of “social justice” and radical left politics.

Remember that in the United States, prosecutors are elected by the people who respond to them. This means that they are not subject, as in Europe, to an external, unelected body, but directly to the citizens. This makes it really sensitive to the economic and political ramifications of “green” policies imposed from above. Now they go to the banks to ask for an account….