Six banks do not comply with UK customer information regulations by EFE

© Reuters. Six banks do not comply with UK customer information regulations



LONDON, July 22 (.) – The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) revealed on Friday that six British banks have failed to comply with regulations requiring them to keep customers informed of all their services.

The regulator explains that the Bank of Ireland (IR :), Barclays (LON :), HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group (LON :), Metro Bank and NatWest broke rules they imposed in 2017, after investigating the sector, by which they must detail in their brochures and correspondence data such as interest rates in your accounts or Overdraft or even service and opening hours.

According to the CMA, Metro Bank was overcharging 92 customers for incurring overdrafts, and had to repay them.

Barclays violated regulations by not keeping information on overdraft interest rates updated on two of its web pages.

The Bank of Ireland had incorrect information about the location of its branches, after some of them were closed, as well as about some current account fees.

HSBC has failed to properly publicize the maximum amount it can charge customers for overdrafts, and Lloyds has released potentially misleading information about the quality of its services.

The regulator found that NatWest did not properly update its records when branches and ATMs closed and displayed incorrect interest rates for small business loans on rate comparison sites.

The CMA notes that the six banks are already making changes to their operations to prevent further irregularities.

Director Adam Land noted that “we all have the right to receive updated and correct information when making important decisions about our finances,” and lamented the failures of these entities even five years after the regulations came into force.