This Tuesday at 10:00 am during rehearsal Earthquakeand the System of Early Warning Messages (SISMATE), from Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), will sound a new sound to warn residents in the event of a natural disaster.

The Minister of Defense, Jose Luis Gavidia, indicated that in Lima the place where this is National drill It will be Chorrillos Boardwalk, in front of Agua Dulce Beach.

This is how the SISMATE alarm will sound during earthquake drills

On May 6, the alarm surprised many Peruvians. On that day, about 22.5 million people received the warning through voice and text messages via their mobile phones.

This system is already being prepared in its final stage and is expected to start work next June to alert the population to potential natural disasters that may occur in the country.

How does the alert work?

The Director General of Communications Programs and Projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt traditional chinese medicineCarlos Aguirre, Ann sesame do not expect earthquakes . Only when Indeci and the Peruvian Geophysical Institute (IGP) finish implementing Peruvian seismic alert system (SASPE)This can be combined with Sismate to issue an early warning of any telluric movement .

alert sesame It aims to warn of the danger of tsunami, floods, landslides, and other disasters occurring in different regions of the country. The messages were sent to users of the four mobile operators with 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

Likewise, this test conducted across the country made it possible to raise awareness among the citizens about the advantage of preventing a disaster and reaching a safe place in time.

What should the emergency bag contain and how to prepare it?

Basic hygiene items

First aid kit (bandages, gauze, alcohol, pills, hydrogen peroxide, red sterile, etc.)

Coat

Non-perishable foods (cans of tuna, cereal bars, chocolate, nuts, etc.) and money

Contact articles

Special purposes for children and infants, for females, for the elderly and for other basic needs.

Also, this backpack should weigh around 8 kilograms and have interior, side and front pockets depending on availability. hesitant Also recommend that this emergency bag Contains biosafety products to prevent infection COVID-19 How Masks, soaps, face shields, alcohol (liquid or gel), gloves, properly selected bleach pack, and water bottles .