Sinner-Tsitsipas V – Tennis

Face each other again: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Janek Sener © AFP / PAUL CROCK

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t give him a chance at this year’s Australian Open, and now Yannick Sener wants to fight back in front of his fans: On Friday, all South Tyrol tennis players will look to Rome, where the 20-year-old will face the Greek in the Masters 1000.

In the first three rounds against Pedro Martinez, Fabio Fognini and Filip Krajinovic, Yannick Sener partially showed the tennis that defines him. The fact that the Sixtner still won matches without any major problems is a testament to his class. However, the 20-year-old knows that the quarter-final hurdle will now increase exponentially. The opponent is no less than ranked 5 globally. Stefanos Tsitsipas. An old acquaintance of Sinner.

The duel between the two isn’t a classic yet, but it still offers plenty of blasting — and for many reasons. On the other hand, there is history: the two right-handers met four times in their career, and Tsitsipas succeeded three times. They first met in Rome in 2019, when 17-year-old Sener won five matches. A year later, the South Tyrolean hit back at Foro Italico by winning three sets – the final score was 6:1, 6:7 and 6:2. Since then, Tsitsipas has taken the reins. In the last two games in Barcelona (sand) and Melbourne (hardcourt), the defending champion has dominated eight times, especially with serve, leaving no chance for Sener. At the Australian Open, for example, Sinner never earned a break.

The sinner knows the power of Tsitsipas

It must have been very different on Friday when Sinner and Tsitsipas entered “Centrale” in Rome around 1pm. “In Australia, Stefanos played very well, not much. It has been a long time since our duels on sand,” Sextner analyzes. “He is in a good mood. I saw that day when he improved a lot after the first set.” In fact, the Greek did not give his round-of-16 opponent Karen Khachanov (ATP 24) a chance at 4:6, 6:0 and 6:3. “I have to raise my level from the start,” says the world number 13.

Behind him by the fans: Jannik Sinner © ANSA / ETTORE FERRARI

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas knows that the sinner will have all the audience on his side. On the other hand, he does not give much importance to recent duels, “because each match tells a new story,” Greek favorite chimneys are deep.