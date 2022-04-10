Singapore Sevens: Pumas 7s went down in the quarter-finals with Australia and finished fifth

7S Cougar They finished their journey in Singapore Sevens lost to Australia 29-5, At dawn in Argentina, they fell by the wayside in the quarter-finals. Later, with two victories over South Africa and the United States, they took fifth place in the competition.

Hopes of reaching the semi-finals evaporated very quickly in the match against the Wallabies. A minute before, Australia violated Argentina’s Ingols with an attempt by Corey Toole that was diverted by Dietrich Roach. This situation was repeated four minutes later, with the same players, to make the score 14-0 for the Wallabies, while Roche’s penalty ended the first half: Pumas went into the break 17-0.

However, Australia struck again from the start, stealing the start and Cory Toole, the star of the match, ran to score his team’s third attempt. Three minutes before the end, those led by Santiago Gomez Corra lost the ball in a net and the Wallabies did not forgive: another attempt, this time with the support of Matthew Gonzalez. After Roche’s conversion, the score was changed only to the Argentine team’s honor bid, scored by Agustín Fraga, who left the match with the final score 29-5.

Pumas 7s are formed with Isgró, Joaquín de la Vega, Felipe de la Vega, Revol, Del Mestre, González and Moneta.

Agustin Fraga’s attempt, in the end, did not reach https://twitter.com/lospumas7arg

Already out of the race for gold and the Argentines They beat South Africa 22-15 first. Thanks to the attempts scored by Gastón Revol, Agustín Fraga twice and Marcos Moneta, while Tobías Wade contributed to a turn. The Springboks admitted to three attempts, by JC Pretorius, Selvyn Davids and Impi Visser. In this match, Schulz, Joaquin de la Vega, Fraga, Rivol, Gonzalez, Vera Field and Wade participated in Gomez Cora.

Then came the turn Beat the United States by 42 to 24, in a match rained by attempts from both sides. Pumas 7s were supported on 6 occasions, thanks to Del Mestre, González, Wade, Fraga, Schulz and Moneta (with transfers by Wade (2), Vera Feld and Del Mestre (3)).While the American team breached the Transitions by four chances through Broselle (2 ), Noble and D’Amore The seven players for the Argentine team in this match are: Del Mestre, Joaquín de la Vega, Fraga, Revol, González, Vera Feld and Wade.

The match between Ireland and the United States witnessed a strange case, when a player from the European team had to assist rarely seen. With the eye fully in the compote and with the help of the cell phone screen, he was able to position the contact lens so that he could continue playing normally.