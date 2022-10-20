Siemens Gamesa will supply 16 wind turbines to a 105MW wind farm in Finland

Madrid, 20 (European press)

The company said Siemens Gamesa will supply 16 wind turbines for the Mikkonkidas wind farm in Finland, which has a capacity of 105 megawatts (MW).

The agreement was signed with the international promotion company Energiiquelle, with which Siemens Gamesa is collaborating for the first time, and also includes an extensive operation and maintenance contract for 35 years. The manufacturer will supply the wind turbine model “SG 6.6-170”, which is one of the most competitive models in the land sector.

The wind farm located in the municipality of Christianankaupunki, southwest of the country, will be operational during the first half of 2024. For this project, Siemens Gamesa’s “SG 6.6-170” wind turbines. X platform, will be erected on 145-meter-high towers, achieving Make the most of the wind conditions in the area.

Assembled in the ÁGREDA factory (Syria).

16 units of these wind turbines will be assembled at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Agrida (Syria) and the gearboxes and electrical components will be produced at the company’s various plants in Spain.

Siemens Gamesa CEO Northern Europe and Middle East Clark MacFarlane called the agreement with Energiiquelle a “milestone”, “a significant client with significant project development experience in Finland”.

For his part, CEO of Energiiquelle, Michael Raschemann, confirmed that Siemens Gamesa is the “most suitable partner” for this project.

Wind energy is growing rapidly in Finland and already contributes to 10% of the electricity consumed in the country, according to data from WindEurope, the European wind energy federation.

The Scandinavian country has set itself the goal of increasing this percentage to 27% by 2025, through onshore and offshore projects. In addition, it has announced its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, much earlier than most European countries.