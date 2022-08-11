Should former RBB manager Schlesinger receive severance payments?

back dam – In the controversy surrounding the termination of the contract of resigned RBB chief Patricia Schlesinger, state politicians are opposing the payment of severance payments to the 61-year-old.

The president of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) announced its withdrawal on Sunday in the face of several allegations. “If these infractions of duty materialize in the room, the severance payout would be a lethal sign for Fed employees and the public,” Daniel Keeler, leader of the SPD parliamentary group in Brandenburg, said on Wednesday.

The golden handshake cannot be moved

The Board of Directors must examine whether, on the basis of allegations and documents already available, it will announce the termination or cancellation of the contract without payment of termination indemnities. “Ms. Schlesinger must maintain her dignity and not demand any severance payments, and must face clarification and remediation,” the SPD politician added. In addition, it must be ascertained whether further replacements are required in the senior management of RBB.

Jan Redmann, head of the ruling CDU’s parliamentary group in the Brandenburg state parliament, made a similar statement. “In light of the accounts of private meals across RBB, now documented by witness statements, and undisputed violations of the preliminary compliance rules, the Board of Directors should consider dismissing Ms. Schlesinger without notice.” “If a cashier was fired for an embezzled deposit receipt, that should definitely apply to an eminent public representative.”

Schlesinger insists on the terms of the contract

Speculation arose about potential severance payments to Schlesinger, who has been RBB’s manager since 2016, as she insisted on contractual clauses in her resignation letter to RBB’s supervisory bodies and put her lawyers in play. Thus, the working relationship would expire at the end of February 2023, and Schlesinger was ready to shorten it – if it was confirmed that it was a “contractual waiver”. The broadcasting board plans to hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss termination of the contract.

Public broadcaster wants to send a representative this time to another special session in the Brandenburg state parliament on the RBB case, which is also scheduled for next Tuesday (August 16) – but it won’t be Schlesinger. Main Committee Chair Keeler told dpa that CEO Hagen Brandstätter, who has taken over the business since her resignation, will come on her behalf.

Also confirmed were current RBB Board Chair Dorit Koenig, Broadcasting Board Chair Friedrich von Kirschbach and Staff Council Chair Sabine Goyer. The Minister of State for Information in Brandenburg, Benjamin Grimm (Social Democratic Party), is also coming. The country currently has legal oversight over the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

Prosecutors are investigating Schlesinger and her husband, Wolf

At the first private meeting in mid-July, Schlesinger and representatives of the commission did not attend – and this caused great outrage among the factions. The 61-year-old has come under increasing criticism. An external investigation is currently underway in a law firm. The results are not yet available. Last Thursday she had already resigned as ARD’s chairperson.

Business Insider, the online broker, began looking into the case at the end of June. The question is whether Schlesinger and the station’s chief inspector, Dieter Wolf, who has since resigned, can treat each other too leniently in the event of a potential conflict of interest. Both denied the allegations.

Consulting contracts for the now-deferred RBB construction project and orders for the Schlesinger pair at state-owned Messe Berlin play a role. Wolf was also chairman of the supervisory board there. I have now resigned from this position. The attorney general’s office is investigating the three on initial suspicion of infidelity and acceptance of benefits.

Schlesinger billed the private dinner via ARD

Dissatisfaction is also due to the fact that Schlesinger, as the head of the RBB, several times received guests in her own apartment and paid for the costs of the ARD broadcaster, which is financed by contributions. The costs that have been released are said to be incorrect. For example, Berlin Police Chief Barbara Sloic assumed, according to the police, that the meetings were of a private nature. Charité also informed CEO Heyo K. Kroemer that, depending on the type and content of the invitation and the itinerary of the evening, it was a private appointment.

RBB editors have been extensively reporting on events in their homes for days. Editor-in-chief David Bisinger also said on RBB Inforadio on Wednesday that a research team has been assigned to investigate the allegations. Therefore, five journalists from the house must independently research the editor-in-chief. It’s about the company car and the food in the private apartment.