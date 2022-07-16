Shopify shows Apple’s RoomPlan and removes all furniture from a room › Macerkopf

Augmented reality shopping is about to get even better thanks to a new feature in iOS 16. The new Apple RoomPlan API uses the LiDAR scanner for existing iPhone Pro models to create a 3D room plan. An impressive new demo now shows what the feature can do.

Room reset button

Apps capable of creating 3D floor plans using the iPhone and iPad camera aren’t entirely new, but they aren’t accurate either. When Apple introduced the LiDAR scanner with the 2020 iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro, it became easier to capture the dimensions of objects with greater accuracy.

LiDAR is a technology that emits lasers and calculates the time it takes for the light to return to the sensor to accurately measure the distance between the device and objects. This is how a LiDAR scanner can detect the dimensions and even the shape of an object or internal environment.

With iOS 16, Apple has integrated LiDAR with iPhone and iPad cameras into the new RoomPlan API to allow users to create 3D floor plans in seconds. Of course, since RoomPlan is an API, the feature isn’t immediately available by default on an iOS 16 device. Instead, developers must build and update their apps to support the new feature.

Shopify has now created a proof of concept that can be used to scan a room and then actually scan it to see what new furniture in the room will look like. Alternatively, you can also use certain elements, such as . b – Remove the sofa and place the new sofa in the room.

Russ Maschmeyer from Shopify explains that there is a lot of interest in RoomPlan. He describes the function as a kind of room reset button and explains what it can do:

“Augmented reality makes trying out new sofas easy, but an existing sofa in your space can get in the way. What if every room had a reset button? Space Eraser faithfully models spaces and captures the objects that define the space, its size, position, and orientation.” Live pixel data is combined with LiDAR depth data to create a vibrant digital twin of your space that can be overlaid with AR over your real-world space and then digitally edited. In an empty room, buyers can now scroll through room groups that use the current furniture trend to automatically arrange themselves. “

In the future, more companies are sure to use the RoomPlan API to show customers what certain pieces of furniture will look like in their homes. IKEA already did this shortly after announcing ARKit in 2017, but RoomPlan uses the newer LiDAR technology and is therefore able to produce impressive results as in the demo: