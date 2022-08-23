Shooting kills two in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

One person was killed and two injured in a shooting in Atlanta 1:07

(CNN) – Police Department officials said in a news release that two people were killed after a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Police said a woman suspect is in custody after shootings at two locations on Monday afternoon.

“The suspect has been located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and has been arrested without incident.” Police said in a tweet.

Police officers initially responded on West Peachtree Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET to a report that someone had been shot.

“Upon their arrival, the officers identified two people who appeared to have been shot. One of them died and the second was taken to hospital for treatment,” the authorities said in the statement.

Then authorities got a call from someone who had been shot on Peachtree Street. Atlanta police said the latest shooting appeared to have occurred at 2:15 p.m.

Police said the condition of the injured victims was unknown.

Police officers said it was “unclear what led to the shooting” and were continuing to piece together “the link between the sites”.

Authorities said police are also working to determine if the suspect attacked the victims or if any of them were shot indiscriminately.