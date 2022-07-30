Shocking video where a whale catches two women in California with its mouth

As if Pinocchio, two women got a big panic on the California coast, when The humpback whale almost swallowed them – at least it seems – while they were enjoying the sea. Both were quietly paddling in a kayak, when the cetaceans approached and opened their mouths in a moment that was recorded in videos circulated on social networks. In them, it is appreciated The moment the animal manages to catch them, But after a few brief moments, which definitely felt like an eternity, he released them into the middle of the sea. Those who witnessed the event notified rescue personnel and were treated immediately.

according to National GeographicDespite the fact that news of people who end up in the mouths of whales is extremely rare, To swallow a human is physically impossible for all but one species. In the case of a humpback, The throat size is designed for small fishso although women may eventually become infected, they will not be ingested by the animal.

Whale “eats” two women in California

In another incident with these cetaceans, a few months ago the moments of pain experienced by the passengers of a Crew in Mexico when they were hit by a whale.

High speed whale boat collides, leaving five injured

There are some waters where it is common to find them, As in Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, and PeruHowever, it is always advised to keep a safe distance.

Last year, for example, the lobster-catching diver became popular due to He narrated how he survived being swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Massachusetts, USA. It remained in his mouth for 30 seconds before spitting back onto the surface. But, while humans fit into the mouth of this species, it is impossible for them to swallow them once inside.

The throat of a humpback whale is the size of a human fist and can extend up to 38 cm when it eatsTherefore, as in the latter case with women, they were not swallowed because the animal recognized the situation and immediately spit them out.

According to the mentioned broker, it is likely that Whales also have a bad experience when these situations happen to themBecause they’re just trying to eat fish and people in the wrong place at the wrong time.

in 2020, Other boats got trapped in the mouth of a humpback whale feeding off California. In fact, all these stories, at least the most famous of them, always remind us of the Bible, where Jonah was swallowed by a whale so as not to drown. Even in a wonderful plane, Geppetto, Pinocchio’s father, ended up in one. Thus, over time, these ideas remained in the minds of many until they were considered correct. The only whale that can cause a fatal confrontation because it can swallow a person is the sperm whale.

Whales feed on fish, but toothed whales, such as sperm whales, can take squid, while baleen whales, such as blue or gray, eat small prey such as plankton, krill, and adults.