Shiba Inu invest on Twitter! Shebaa will achieve all-time highs! What does Elon Musk think? What role does Binance play? Ship Sheep US Dollars BNBUSD BNB

Binance will invest $500 million in Twitter. But wasn’t that Inoue’s gift plan, too? Funds to help Elon Musk take control of the popular platform. However, Binance is not the only company that decided to support Musk in financing the landmark transaction.

The most powerful traders are flocking to Twitter. In early April, it became known that Elon Musk had bought 9.2% of Twitter shares. However, the latter quickly dismissed the rumors that he intended to join the board of directors. However, this was associated with many people who wanted to buy a larger group of shares, which was quickly confirmed by the billionaire.

Initially, decision makers on Twitter opposed the deal, but we were informed on April 24 that Twitter management would consider an offer made by Elon Musk.

The $44 billion offer was eventually accepted, and Musk began looking for investors. According to unconfirmed information, one of the banks agreed to invest the money after the billionaire announced the introduction of fees for using the site. Now, let’s note that Binance supports Elon Musk’s vision.

Binance was among dozens of companies that decided to support Elon Musk’s vision.

It is worth noting that in February we named Forbes into the hands of Binance, to which the largest exchange allocated $ 200 million, and thus became one of the largest shareholders. In the case of Twitter, $500 million was allocated to the investment, making Binance the fourth largest investor who helped the billionaire fund the acquisition.