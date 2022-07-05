She is the youngest billionaire from scratch in the United States.

Rihanna And from register. In 34 years of his life he reached legacy Clear 1.4 billion dollars Start from scratch. It’s official Young woman Billionair self made in the United States of America. The singer and founder of Fenty Beauty has been included in the annual list of Forbes One of America’s richest self-made women for three years in a row, and now, she’s ranked 21 on this year’s list.









Although Rihanna isn’t the richest self-made woman in the US – a feat that goes to 75-year-old businesswoman Diane Hendricks – she is. smallestwith Kim kardashianHe is 41 years old and has a net worth of $1.8 billion and is ranked second.









It’s not just music









According to Forbes, the Barbadian native became a billionaire thanks to her success cosmetic linewhich it co-owns with French luxury goods retailer LVMH, which “generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020 alone”.









While Fenty beautyRihanna’s other property line, “constitutes most of her fortune,” far from Rihanna’s only source of income, Forbes notes that Winner of nine Grammy Awards He also earns a lot of money from his country music career and from it lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which “raised $1 billion in February 2021.” Rihanna currently owns a 30% stake in the company.









In connection with her status as a self-made billionaire, Forbes magazine gave Rihanna an award “Self-made scoring»From 10, an order that explains it goes from 1 to 10 and indicates how much wealth they have inherited or built themselves. She built her fortune from scratch and completely on her own.









The entrepreneur, the only billionaire under 40 on this year’s list, is likely to continue building her empire, as she previously told the New York Times that “the number won’t stop her” from continuing in business. “I didn’t want it I never thought of making a lot of money“The number won’t stop me from working,” Rihanna told the newspaper in 2019.









Last update: Tuesday 5 July 2022, 19:49



