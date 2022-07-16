She is from Córdoba, moved to Australia and was surprised by how much she earns: “I work 12 hours from Monday to Monday”

A dream to travel and see the world It has become a trend recently. In order to change the air and further expand the worldview, some people decide to pack their bags and go somewhere else. Once at the destination, the stay becomes a relaxing vacation or a one-way trip. According to the expectations described, the task of finding a job becomes an essential feature To be able to support themselves and meet basic needs such as accommodation and food.

When you open a panorama that crosses the border, people often use social networks for the main purpose of communication and also to color their profile with photos and videos of the moments they are going through along the new path. That was the case with a girl named Augustine Santochoa citizen of the county cordovawhich is currently in AustraliaThe other side of the world.

located in OceaniaHe decided to tell his experience through Your personal Twitter account Where he explained what his life was like in that country and how he developed the work he referred to From Monday to Monday. “Australia, a place where you go to a hotel to spend the night and offer to stay at work for $1800 a weekKordofan commented in a post that reached 2,300 retweet Already at 78 thousand Likes.

Agustina’s tweet that generated discord in the networks

In addition to the initial publication, Agustina emphasized the knowledge gained and encouraged people not to hesitate to visit this country: “For those who want to come, I have no problem helping them with anything they need. It is much easier than everyone thinks.”

In March of this year, Augustina entered a project in which she is responsible for working on solar farms, which provide energy, known in those latitudes assolar farmWithin the time range that will be met, confirm that they are. 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a 45-minute break as an interval. “The time I left I use to cook, have a little social life and go to sleep, It is very demanding and I work from Monday to Monday.He said in an interview with La 100 (FM 99.9).

Agustina, based in Australia, has made a series of recommendations for those who want to travel to this country

Among the pros and cons, he emphasized that the negative part of his work is the constant exposure to the sun, which harms the skin a lot and can cause future problems. “You can spend the whole day drawing, measuring things, cutting, laying out platformsStructures that walk on the ground. In general, they are very repetitive tasks and easy to learn“, he added.

Because he had an immediate impact on social networks, comments about his initiative and work did not take long. “My sister lives there and this weekly salary seems to me a bit high”; “Latinos tend to inflate salaries when they are abroad,” were some of the ramifications of the case, as they noted the author’s credibility.