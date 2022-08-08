She is a national golf champion and needs help to benefit from a scholarship she was awarded in the United States.

Prisa is a girl you love golf Since he was six years old, when he came across this game while walking around with his parents La Cumbre golf clubin Cordoba. At the age of twelve, he received a scholarship to complete his studies in the United States, but he needs help to be able to travel.

Dario, his father, is can And Brisa learned how to play in one of her ways. With little money to pay club membership fees, they hid behind trees to see the players. “My daughter learned a lot just by watching, but I have to admit that she was born with a talent for hitting the ball. He has participated in many tournaments and won them all.”

