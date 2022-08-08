She is a national golf champion and needs help to benefit from a scholarship she was awarded in the United States.

Prisa is a girl you love golf Since he was six years old, when he came across this game while walking around with his parents La Cumbre golf clubin Cordoba. At the age of twelve, he received a scholarship to complete his studies in the United States, but he needs help to be able to travel.

Dario, his father, is can And Brisa learned how to play in one of her ways. With little money to pay club membership fees, they hid behind trees to see the players. “My daughter learned a lot just by watching, but I have to admit that she was born with a talent for hitting the ball. He has participated in many tournaments and won them all.”

Prisa’s mother, Fabiana, does her own business which consists of on-demand laundry in her home. Thanks to her profit and Dario’s salary, the family is supported. But the trip to the United States and visa procedures are invaluable to them.

Brisa with her glasses as a golfer (Photo: Instagram @brisacabreraok)

So that he could learn, his father built a small yard of cloth for him. “I made the court with a rug and cloth. In those few metres, my daughter had long exercises,” explained Dario. The only slogan set by the parents is that the girl does not neglect her studies.

Due to his daughter’s traits, Dario adapted one of his sticks golf: “I took one of my sticks and cut it. At first he played with this, but over time he said to me ‘Dad, give me a stick that the greats use so I can play with them.’ I listened to him and he continues to play very well with the big clubs.”

Seeing the desire to play and knowing that the girl had it, a member of the club paid her the fee so that she could enter the field of play.

Also, two years ago he was born Presto He held on until he started winning trophies and decided on other partners give him some. “We are very grateful to all the people who came to help my daughter continue with this sport she loves and for which she has conditions. He beats her even with his eyes closed,” his father said.

Although now has a purpose take the money To go to the United States and hopes to make it happen. Therefore, his parents opened an account in Mercado Pago where they can receive him Donations: