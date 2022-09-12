She became a millionaire at the age of 19 and spent 500 million

The girl is currently 23 years old and owns at least four properties worth $7 million.

Lynsey Donovan The 23-year-old lived in Maryland, USA before becoming a Influencer and Millionaire. The young woman also shared through her social networks, In his childhood there was not much money. However, her life changed when she decided to move to a city Miami Four years ago.

There he started working as a model, a year after his arrival and At 19, Lynsey was already a millionaire. . Moreover, as noted TAnd the The young woman no longer knows what she is spending her money on.

as I did? Profiting from her job as a model, Donovan decided to invest his money in homes Today, he owns a group of real estate that generates a millionaire’s income.

“I own four properties and the value of my property exceeds $7 million ($6,167,280,000 pesos),” he told local media. Lynsey announced that she was making “necessary expenses,” such as a 500,000 dollar car collection (452,740,000 pesos)

Donovan admitted it was the biggest spend he made In one day it was 450 thousand dollars ($407,466,000 pesos), adding his “exorbitant expenses.” Also, I remembered how crazy people thought she was when At the age of 19, he decided to buy a Mercedes S65 V12 for 271,644,000 pesos.

The young woman currently owns a huge house where she has a horse, a luxurious swimming pool and a house for her pets. “I have the biggest house on the whole lake. I feel like a princess walking through this beautiful high-ceilinged house every day. The sunset here is beautiful, I love watching my dogs in the pool and Barbie pink mega bedroom“, pointed out.