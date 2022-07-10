Shara Hubrich at the World Games in USA, Burjeelen Karate fighter takes a lot of positive with her

Best . Index Sports local sport

Shara Hubrich (left) was not happy despite being eliminated from the group stage at the World Games in the USA. © DKV

TV Borgeln’s Karate fighter Shara Hubrich takes a lot of positive with her from the US World Games – even if she didn’t make it through the preliminary round.

BIRMINGHAM, ALabama, USA – In her (group) pool, she was hit twice in her three bouts, finishing third out of four women in the 50lb kumite class.

And the victory went to the Philippines Junna Tsukii who started in the German youth group. Overall, Shara Hubrich had a solid group, with another preliminary round contender, Yorgles Salazar of Venezuela, ending up in second place.

Shara Hubrich beat Spain’s Morales Ozuna 3-1. But in the other fights, there was a 6-4 loss to Junna Tsukii and a 3-0 loss to Yorgelis Salazar, who advanced to the semifinals in second and first place. Places 2 through 4 were determined only by direct comparison. Hubrich, Tsukii, and Ozuna each had one win and two losses. In the end, the Filipino had the advantage.

In the semi-finals, both fighters from Hubrich’s group prevailed and faced each other again in the final. The woman from Venezuela obviously won 8-1 in the group, but lost 2-0 in the fight for gold.

I was able to implement a lot of what I trained in and felt good about the tatami. Unfortunately, it did not lead to the desired results.

Shara Hubrich ended up in fifth place among the eight fighters. “Unfortunately, I only took 3rd place in my group. However, I took away a lot of positive things from this competition. I was able to implement a lot of what I trained in and was satisfied with the tatami. Unfortunately, it did not lead to the desired results,” said the athlete from TV Borgeln “But that can always happen in this sport.”