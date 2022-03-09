She owes her fame to the British Shackleton Expedition 1914 Last but not least The legendary images of Australian photographer Frank Hurley. One of these famous shots shows the Endurance, the British expedition ship to Antarctica, from a distance and appears to be squeezed between mounds of ice pack looming in the foreground. In the end, the picture also illustrates the further fate of Endurance: the exploration ship freezes in the Southern Ocean and is crushed by an ice pack in November 1915. It sinks to the bottom of the Wedellmeer several thousand meters deep.