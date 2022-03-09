The wreck of the famous but failed Antarctic crossing was found at a depth of 3000 meters

She owes her fame to the British Shackleton Expedition 1914 Last but not least The legendary images of Australian photographer Frank Hurley . One of these famous shots shows the Endurance, the British expedition ship to Antarctica, from a distance and appears to be squeezed between mounds of ice pack looming in the foreground. In the end, the picture also illustrates the further fate of Endurance: the exploration ship freezes in the Southern Ocean and is crushed by an ice pack in November 1915. It sinks to the bottom of the Wedellmeer several thousand meters deep.



