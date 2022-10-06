Bolzano – The SGBCISL held a conference “Space and Landscape Law and the Role of Trade Union” at the Pastoral Center in Bosine today and discussed the content and perspectives of this important state law with delegates and union officials.

The aim of the conference was to provide insights and demonstrate the scope that law opens up to social actors, not only to protect and help shape space and landscapes, but also to contribute to a better quality of living. The conference concluded with the need to take advantage of these opportunities for participation.

“Protecting the landscape as a valuable common property and an important economic factor in the country, affordable housing where space is scarce, implementing programs for sustainable social and economic development and environmental protection; these issues are of great importance to us as a union, which is why we want to play an active role in these areas as well. For this, it is necessary to know the legal basis and possibilities at the community level. This conference is an important step in this direction”, says SGBCISL Secretary General Dieter Meyer and Donatella Califano.

Spatial planning expert Peter Morello and State Department Director of Spatial Development, Landscape and Monumental Conservation Frank Webber can be won for introductory presentations. Among other things, they went to the pillars of law and demonstrated the importance of community development programs.

Responsible Regional Councilor Maria Hochgruber Koenzer, Municipal Assembly President Andreas Schatzer, and State Parliamentarians Paul Colensberger and Ricardo Delo Sparpa were then discussed at the round table.

Finally, the conference gave participants the opportunity to ask questions and contribute their opinions.