Seville – Real Madrid: How to watch / broadcast live | La Liga

Real Madrid travel to Seville on Sunday evening for a crucial La Liga match and we can give you details of when and how to watch the match.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men hope to maintain their lead with 12 points in order to focus on the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, where the winner will face either Villarreal or Liverpool in the final.

start time

United kingdom

Check out is 20:00 GMT

Spain

Check-out time is 21:00 CET

United States / Canada

Eastern time 3:00 pm ET

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM Pacific Time

Central time: 14:00 Central time

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)

go follow

Australia

Check-out time is 06:00 EST (Monday)

Where are you looking

For fans in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV, Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD.

For spectators in Spain, the match can be watched on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga and Movistar LaLiga 1.

For fans in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV and MTV India.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Australian viewers can watch beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect and Kayo Sports.

