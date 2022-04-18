Seville – Real Madrid: How to watch / broadcast live | La Liga

Real Madrid travel to Seville on Sunday evening for a crucial La Liga match and we can give you details of when and how to watch the match.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men hope to maintain their lead with 12 points in order to focus on the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, where the winner will face either Villarreal or Liverpool in the final.

