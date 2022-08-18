Several lines affected: S-Bahn traffic is restricted in the Stuttgart-Stuttgart area

There are currently obstacles to S-Bahn traffic in the Stuttgart area. (Icon picture) Photo: Lichtgut / Achim Zweigarth





There are currently restrictions on S-Bahn traffic in the Stuttgart area. Lines S1, S12, S2, S23, S15, and S30 are affected. Passengers must inform themselves in advance of their travel options.

There are currently significant restrictions on many lines in the S-Bahn traffic in the Stuttgart region. This was announced by Deutsche Bahn. The reason for this is the urgently required investigations into the 430 series vehicles.

Regular inspections of these trains revealed increased wheel wear. “Vehicles must go to the workshop immediately for inspection and cannot be used until further notice,” the railway wrote in its statement. Lines S1, S12, S2, S23, S15, and S30 are affected.

Since only a very limited set of services can be operated on these lines from now on, passengers are asked to learn more about the connections before starting their journey. this is about travel information site A Navigator app is possible. Deutsche Bahn wants to provide more details about the restrictions on S-Bahn traffic once more details are known.





