Seven options to improve your YouTube experience

YouTube It is the preferred video application by many users in the world, but many people want to have more functionality than what the platform offers at the moment, that is why there are extensions installed in the computer web browser.

Before going through one by one, it is important to remember that extensions are tools that help you navigate the Internet, but having too many of them can affect the performance of the site and it is necessary to download them from the official stores so that they are not. You are exposed to potential online attacks or malware.

It’s a great option to get started, as it’s one of the most complete. Available to Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera It provides a lot of options like: increase the size of the videos, choose the quality, frame rate, default encoder, and block ads.

If what you just want is to increase the size of your videos, this is a good option. With this extension it can be increased by up to 600%, which can be very effective at a party.

Moreover, it not only works with YouTube, but also allows you to configure the size of each tab individually and get a better browser management. available at Chrome and Firefox.

The thing that can be annoying when watching videos is going into one and finding completely different content than what was presented in the title and thumbnail, this is called clickbait.

What the extension does is remove thumbnails and display actual excerpts from the video, helping you preview what you’ll find and make sure you’ve entered it.

The plugin for this tool is YouTube Full Title, which displays full titles for videos.

It’s not strictly focused on adding functionality, but rather on changing YouTube’s design. Therefore, when downloading and installing it, aesthetic modifications are made that give the video platform a more modern look.

For those who want to speed up or slow down videos, this is a good option. Through keyboard tricks, the user will be able to change the playback speed beyond 2X, which is the maximum YouTube.

It is a tool that goes straight to what it offers, as it will help users to take screenshots of videos on YouTube and other platforms that contain multimedia content. Captured images can be saved in JPG and PNG formats.

Yes good YouTube It already has a watch later option, this extension provides many more options. The tool allows you to save videos and put a timestamp on them at any time.

This is done so that the user only has to go back to that video at the exact moment they selected it, something that can be useful for saving information or leaving a reminder of a particular series or documentary.

To use the extension, you just have to press B on your keyboard at the moment you want to save the reminder, so it’s a very simple function to perform.

