Seven cars stormed in the Jemund area »News and Photos

BMW steering wheels notorious for ‘car crackers’: Seven car break-ins in Gmund

From Wednesday to Thursday, steering wheels and some dashboard components from seven broken BMW cars were removed and stolen in the Gmünd area. The police leave it open whether this is an organized crime.

Friday October 21 2022

Gerald Power

43 seconds reading time

Suspicion arises that it is a targeted action by a gang when cars of a certain brand “crack” in such a short time in order to essentially steal steering wheels. Is this perhaps organized crime?

Police headquarters in Allen do not want to confirm this suspicion at this time. Rudolf Bielmayer (in charge of police public relations in the Ostalp region and in the Reims-Mor region, as well as in Schwäbisch Hall) asserted that nothing of the kind could be determined in a binding manner until such a crime had been resolved. In other words, when you arrest one or more offenders who are found guilty and can be transferred to a specific criminal group. However, the rate of clarification of these crimes is low.

Read more about it on October 22nd in Rems!

