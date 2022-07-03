Sergio Perez finished second in P3 in Great Britain; Sainz surprise with pole

Mexico City, June 2, 2022. Red Bull dominated the third free practice session of the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was setting records in all three segments of Silverstone with a time of 1’27 in 901 which earned him first place.

Mexican Sergio Perez trailed his teammate by 4 tenths of a second, which indicates that the aerodynamic problems have largely been resolved.

Pérez’s RB18 has received the updates that were planned for this race: the hood and the floor.

Charles Leclerc could not get close to his rivals. Ferrari was far from its best version and still had rebound problems, causing Monaco to finish third and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr in seventh.

Mercedes is still looking for configurations so that its drivers can be competitive. Lewis Hamilton, who set a quick corner zone record on two occasions, finished fifth.

George Russell, who had warned over the radio that mechanical turbulence was no longer present in W13, was fourth, too close to Leclerc.

If the Prancing Horse and Silver Arrows can unlock more potential in their cars to qualify, Red Bull will need to respond more accurately to snatch first place.

Sainz surprises with his first place in Great Britain

Despite the complicated conditions, due to rain, Carlos Sainz retained pole position at the British Grand Prix.

Mexican Sergio Perez will start from fourth, while teammate Max Verstappen completes the first starting line.

Third place will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Text: Sineli Juana Santos Cárdenas / Reforma Agency / Photo: Twitter