Sergio Higuita, runner-up for the Swiss Tour

Our team featured in the Tour of Switzerland with Sergio Higueta and Daniel Felipe Martinez. The final stage of the competition was a single time trial in which both Colombians set good records, One of Bora had his best time in this manner and was from INEOS fourth, 28 seconds behind Remco Evenepoel, who won the stage. The winner of the race was Geirant Thomas.

Great day for Sergio Higuita who started as captain, but knowing that the time trial will be complicated by what Thomas, who eventually came in second to take first in the general classification, can do. however, What Bora did was stand out because in one part he was too far from Remko and lost his positions, But in the final kilometres, the winner of the juniors set the pace that pushed him to stay on the podium and He celebrated his second podium for 2022, after being champion in Catalonia.

Danny Martinez, 4th in the time trial

With a time of 28 minutes and 54 secondsDaniel Felipe Martinez was one of those who caused little concern to Remco Evenepoel who remained on stage. The Colombian from INEOS believed his good moment After he was the protagonist on the third day where he was praised by his teammate and competition champion.

In the general classification, Martinez was eighth, 3:39 behind Thomas. The 26-year-old ran again as a home run, leaving good predictions for what will be the Tour de France, which begins on July 1 and runs until the 24th of the same month.

A tour of Switzerland’s top ten

1. Gerant Thomas (Ineos): 33:07:09

2 – Sergio Higuita (Bora): +1: 12

3. Jacob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech): +1: 16

4. Nelson Paulis (EF): +2: 10

5 – Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ): +2: 25

6. Bob Jungles (AG2R Citroen): +2: 56

7 – Felix Grobschgartner (Bura): +3: 37

8. Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos): +3:39

9 – Domenico Pozofevo (Intermarche – Wantti – Joubert Matero): +3: 42

10 – Maximilian Schachmann (Bura): +3: 45