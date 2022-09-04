Serena Williams could reconsider retirement. I will play in Australia

NEW YORK – Serena Williams said goodbye to the US Open, where a match could be the end of her career, but if so, she did so by offering a final lesson on character and commitment, for more than three hours against Australian Agla Tomljanovic.

The American legend confirmed in a recent interview that she is ready to leave tennis and suggested that this happen after the US Open.

“I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know,” Serena Williams said in her emotional on-court interview.

Minutes later, at a press conference, he remained open to the slim possibility of reconsidering his decision.

“I don’t know, I don’t think about it [si su retirada es definitiva]. “I’ve always loved Australia,” he said with a smile.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, hasn’t said a word about being among the sport’s elite or mentioning the stats that determine what he did with the racket.

The 23 Grand Slam titles that define success in the sport. 50 more titles in different tournaments. All 14 Grand Slam titles double with her sister Venus. 319 weeks ranked number one and four Olympic gold medals. his legacy.