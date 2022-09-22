September event date confirmed with trailer – Nerd4.life

Netflix Confirmed that the next day todomthe global event dedicated to platform offerings, Day September 24, 2022 at 7 pm, Italian time. Below you can watch the Netflix-shared trailer for the event.

there Video description It read: “Calling all the fans! Tudum is back with 5 shows worldwide! Mark the calendar on September 24 to see your favorite stars and creators on virtual stage for an exciting day filled with Netflix news, exclusives and previews.”

The event can then be followed starting at 19:00 on September 24, 2022 via YouTube. The date was already announced for two months, but Netflix did Reconfirm details.

As a general rule, the Netflix Todom It is full of panels with interviews to discover new details about the most beloved shows, but there is usually some news. Last year, for example, we had the chance to watch The Witcher Season 2 trailers.

between name names, see Stranger Things, Squid Games, Enola Holems 2, The Crown, Alice in Borderland, Bridgerton, The Umbrella Academy, and more. Tell us, which Netflix series and movies would you like to watch on stage?