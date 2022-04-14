SEP launches invitation for teachers to go to UK for exchange

The September launched an invitation to teachers From Spanish-English to Interchange United kingdom. Photo: Reuters.

The Secretary of Public Education (September) launched a call for 2022-2023 to teachers Mexicans with experience teaching Spanish-English go to exchange for a year United kingdom; The process ends on Wednesday, April 27.

Mexican Language Assistant Exchange ProgramUnited kingdom subordinate SeptemberWith the UK Department of Education and Vocational Training teachers to Assistance in teaching Spanish in the European countryIn order to spread the Mexican language and culture.

“The teachers They must be Mexican nationals with a bachelor’s degree and degree, and have teaching experience in Spanish-English language teaching. The beneficiary will enhance teacher training and enhance understanding between the two countries.”.

teachers Interested in the exchange United kingdom organized by September They must have a professional title and license; Antiquity At least one year from the date of application; A person who has been enrolled in the program in the past five years will not be able to access the scholarship.

The chosen one will help the Spanish teacher, carry out educational activities before the primary and secondary groups for 14 hours. Weekly for eight months, either in England or Walesor for a period of nine months in areas of Scotland or Northern Ireland.

15,000 pesos will be given for the chosen transfer

Plus another 3,000 pesos for medical insurance coverage

The September He explained that he will also be granted Other monthly compensation for the candidate selected for exchange at United kingdombut the information will be shared when teachers Already in the recruitment process, the agency explained.