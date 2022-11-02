Seoul police and authorities are investigating the Halloween incident

This content was published on November 02, 2022 – 06:10

Seoul, November 2 (EFE). A special team of the South Korean National Police carried out raids today at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Headquarters, the police station, the fire station and the Yongsan Municipal Building in an attempt to clarify the matter. The potential failure that led to the Halloween tragedy.

The National Security Forces Detective Division carried out the raids after learning of several calls to emergency services warning of the danger of being crushed in a Seoul alley, hours before more than 150 people were killed in an avalanche.

The investigation will try to determine the responsibility of local police, firefighters and management for the apparent inaction after the above calls, which warned of the chaos and dangerous situation in the area during Halloween celebrations. EFE

