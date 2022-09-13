Senators demand Twitter information – NBC Bay Area

Two high-ranking US senators on Monday demanded in a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, information about the company’s cybersecurity problems reported by the former security chief.

In the letter, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Chuck Grassley noted that the former employee’s complaints are “extremely concerning” and are asking for accurate data about security practices within the company.

The message was sent just a day before former Twitter security chief Peter “Mudge” Zatko will testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on the same issue on Tuesday.

According to Zatko, Blue Bird has serious cybersecurity problems, and has lied to authorities about it and has neither the ability nor the interest to quantify the number of fake accounts on the social network.

According to inside information shared by Zatko, Twitter is a company with significant management problems, which among other things allows too many employees to access its central controls and sensitive information without sufficient oversight.

In addition, it ensures that one or more employees may work for foreign intelligence services and convicts that company executives have lied to shareholders and regulators about the social network’s significant security shortcomings.

The complaint said the company had exposed “gross deficiencies, negligence, willful disregard, and threats to national security and democracy.”

Musk and Twitter have been preparing for a legal row since the businessman indicated on Friday that he was backing out of his deal to take over the company.

Zatko also notes that Twitter does not properly delete the data of users who have canceled their accounts, in some cases because it lost information, and that it misled regulators in this regard.

His report also refers to the issue of “bots” spreading in social networking sites that are at the heart of the experiment facing Twitter and billionaire Elon Musk, after he decided to cancel the purchase of the company, in part because he believed he had not told the truth about the number of false narratives.

According to the former CEO, Twitter doesn’t have the resources to know how many “bots” there really are, and its principals aren’t interested in realizing them either.

Zatko worked at the company between November 2020 and January of this year, when he was laid off.