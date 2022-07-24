Security in Lyon: Fighting in Saint-Martin-de-Porres leaves 3 wounded, including a 13-year-old boy

Leon, Guanajuato.- Three people, including a minor, were injured by a firearm during a fight in the capital The colony of San Martin de Borisin Lion.

At around 9:00 pm, a fierce brawl was reported on the streets of Hombres Ilustres and Puertos Libres in the San Martín de Porres neighborhood.

Dozens began to fight with stones and sticks, and suddenly a man started shooting.

After the attack, three people were injured, so witnesses called 911 to request police and paramedics support.

Edgar Jesus, 21, who had injuries to his left leg, Jose Hector, 30, who had injuries to his arm, and a 13-year-old minor identified as Alan Oswaldo, who had an arm injury, were treated at the scene.

Some locals identified the person in charge as “Cruz,” but no arrests were reported.

A man was shot in Cologne Killian

About an hour later, another attack was reported at a burrito shop in killer cologne.

The events took place on Hermosillo Street, near La Luz Street, in killer cologne.

A gunman approached another 45-year-old man and shot him several times.

The responsible person fled the scene and the injured person was taken to the hospital, where his serious health condition was reported.

