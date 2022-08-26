Security in Jalisco: 19 Sedena paratroopers arrive at Tlajomulco

To strengthen public security tasks in coordination with local authorities, 90 military paratroopers arrived in Telgomolko municipality.

This was stated on Friday by the Minister of National Defense (Sedena), through the 5th Military District Command and 15th Command. Military district that indicated, The elements are already ready to carry out various operations to support the actions of the state and municipal authorities.

Everything with the aim of providing security and peace in that municipality.

Special /



“With these actions, the Mexican military upholds its commitment to ensuring and safeguarding the well-being of the citizens, and to the contribution of the state of Jalisco and its municipalities to ensuring peace and security,” Sadina said.

Parachute Agents Join Task Force Mexico Strategy as Additional Forcewhich already adds in the initial count as many as 2,555 Mexican Army and National Guard elements operating under this strategy, according to arrivals to Jalisco reported by Sedena.

Special /



CG

Read also