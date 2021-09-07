Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Netflix next month

A new Pokémon movie will be released on Netflix next month. jungle secrets. The movie, available to stream on October 8, will see Ash and Pikachu enter the forest to discover new Pokémon and meet and visit Coco. Here they will also have to stop the evil scientists who intend to lay their hands on the source of healing hidden in the heart of the forest.

Netflix announced that the upcoming Pokemon movie, jungle secretsIt will debut on the streaming service in October. It was revealed on the Twitter account of Netflix Geeked, Pokemon Movie: Secrets of the Jungle It will be available on Netlfix from October 8th.

The next POKÉMON movie is coming to Netflix! Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – the 23rd film in the series – will start on October 8th. Check out the new trailer: pic.twitter.com/AXur4CrVqW – Netflix Geeked (NetflixGeeked) September 7, 2021

The announcement came with a new trailer, showing Ash and Pikachu heading into the jungle to discover new jungle Pokémon and meet Coco and Zarod. It also appears that the forest is the home of the healing source, in which a group of scientists have taken a special interest. No doubt Ash and his friends will need to make sure the forest is protected from evil intentions.

jungle secrets This is the 23rd Pokémon movie. The previous movie was Mewtwo Strikes Back – EvolutionCGI remake of the first Pokémon movie available on Netflix.