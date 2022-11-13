Second Victory Trip to the US?: Team DFB Could Exacerbate the Stars’ Mini-Crisis

With a lot of will and perseverance, the DFB team beat the United States in their first friendly match. The second game should also end successfully, but national coach Martina Vos-Tecklenburg will test many other players. The world champions are in the midst of a small crisis and they have been warned.

With the evening view of the glowing New York City skyline, German footballers swore a last energy performance. At the end of a furious year in the European Championship, the European runners-up want to place another exclamation point against the world champions at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday (11pm. / Sportschau.de).

“We will try again to demand everything from the United States and it will be the other way around,” said Martina Vos-Tecklenburg, the national team coach. At best, superstar Megan Rapinoe and Co. should be defeated. With their own weapons, as they did in 2:1 (0:0) in their first endurance test three days ago: great speed, great mentality and strong jokers. The two meetings are considered preparations for the World Cup from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. There, Germany meets Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in the preliminary round.

Voss-Tecklenburg has announced with the goal of controlling the load that he will start changing XI at the New York Red Bulls Stadium from Major League Soccer (MLS). In terms of a hot year-end race with the clubs, I have specifically nominated a team of 26 for the US trip. “Now it is important to bring in players who have not played from the start. They are all interested in this game and the atmosphere,” the 54-year-old stressed. It is not clear if substitute goalkeeper Almut Schulte (Angle City FC) or Anne-Catherine Berger (FC Chelsea) will have the chance to replace regular goalkeeper Merle Frooms (Wolfsburg). Melissa Kossler of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Janina Minge of SC Freiburg could make their debuts for the DFB selection.

The United States has already lost three games

Nonetheless, the American girls are eager to take revenge on locating the next prized spot for next summer’s World Cup title hunt in Australia and New Zealand. And the national coach warned that “everyone will try to learn their lessons from the first match.” Especially since her counterpart, US national team coach Vlatko Andonovsky, is under more criticism than ever. For the first time since 1993 (!), the record world champion suffered three consecutive defeats. Aiming to defend the title in eight months, alarm bells are ringing after setbacks in European champions England (1:2) and in Spain (0:2).

“The rest of the world is also fitter and more mentally strong,” former world soccer player Carli Lloyd said on Twitter decisively after retiring from football. “It’s always been to our advantage. But now it’s gone.” It hurt more than the great streak at home broke out after 71 games unbeaten.

Thus, American football fans accustomed to success have to admit that the two-time world champion and eight-time European champion has re-established himself at the top of the world this year. “We noticed that a lot of people watched our first match and they are very respectful,” said Voss Tecklenburg.