Sebastian Vettel Welcome to Graham Rahal’s IndyCar Team: The future after Formula 1 in the US?

The American IndyCar driver can even imagine Vettel as a future teammate of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “There is a home for him here. We are already preparing to launch a fourth car in the future,” he explained.
According to Rahal, the fact that Vettel is currently fighting for midfield at best at Aston Martin could play a crucial role.
The 33-year-old said, “A guy like him is a racer. I’m sure he doesn’t enjoy being 10 all the time. I think Seb would find IndyCar to be a more relaxed environment, but definitely also more competitive.”
Monaco GB
Traditional Races Are Threatened: Three Ways You Should Tremble
19 hours ago
‘Not where we wanted it to be’: Vettel believes in the opposite
Belgium Grand Prix
Out despite contract: Ricciardo will be replaced by a young man
Yesterday at 14:06
Belgium Grand Prix
Mercedes with high goals: to become the most sustainable team in the world
Yesterday at 1:24 pm
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer