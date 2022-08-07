Sebastian Vettel Welcome to Graham Rahal’s IndyCar Team: The future after Formula 1 in the US?

The American IndyCar driver can even imagine Vettel as a future teammate of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “There is a home for him here. We are already preparing to launch a fourth car in the future,” he explained.

According to Rahal, the fact that Vettel is currently fighting for midfield at best at Aston Martin could play a crucial role.

The 33-year-old said, “A guy like him is a racer. I’m sure he doesn’t enjoy being 10 all the time. I think Seb would find IndyCar to be a more relaxed environment, but definitely also more competitive.”

Monaco GB Traditional Races Are Threatened: Three Ways You Should Tremble 19 hours ago

According to “Sport Bild”, there is already an offer from Formula 1 as well as a courtship attempt from the USA. Managing Director Stefano Domenicali hopes to keep the 35-year-old from Heppenheim in the top division of motorsport. There is a Formula 1 running job in the room.

You may also be interested in: The traditional races are threatened: these three must tremble

‘Not where we wanted it to be’: Vettel believes in the opposite

Belgium Grand Prix Out despite contract: Ricciardo will be replaced by a young man Yesterday at 14:06