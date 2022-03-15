Sean Paul has rescheduled his UK tour for 2022

Sean Paul has rescheduled his next UK tour 2022 – find tickets here.

The dancehall artist was scheduled to go on tour in April ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, Scorcha, later this year.

Now, it has been confirmed that the planned shows have been postponed until August and September (via Stereoboard).

Paul’s scheduled performance at London’s SSE Arena has been moved to O2 Academy Brixton (27 August); In the meantime, the Birmingham rendezvous will take place at City Forum (August 26) in place of Utilita Arena.

Previously purchased tickets will be kept for the new dates. You can see the revised concert list below and find the remaining tickets here.

Sean Paul will play:

August

23- O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24- First Direct Arena, Leeds

26- Forum Birmingham

27- O2 Academy Brixton, London

30- Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

31- Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

September

01 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

03 – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

Announcing the series of shows in December 2021, Paul said, “Can’t wait to hit the road, look? Big Boss Culture album is coming out with lots of music, don’t you know! That’s where the tour kicks off. Big Boss Culture, Big Boss Tour.”

“I can’t wait to come to the UK, you always treat me well, I’m someone who brings good weather and warm music. You can’t refuse it, you can’t lose it, bum! Nav sees it.”

For his part, Sean Paul will headline the Sundown Festival in Norwich next September with AJ Tracey.