Seal acquisition agreement for Swiss startup Nezasa and Chilean TripYeah

swiss travel planning company nzasa, One of the most recognized in Europe and which includes among its shareholders the venture capital area of ​​Credit Suisse, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Chilean company that creates technology to improve flight paths, trip yes.

The Chilean, born in the midst of a pandemic by Elias Muslim with Fernando Ordonez, Miguel Rodriguez, a team later joined by Nicolas Manzor and Salvador Said AmonateguiIt was in the midst of a plan to grow and expand to strike deals with face-to-face and online travel agencies, airlines and tour operators.

The company was its first investor Alvaro Glaf of Grupo Patio, Alejandra Mustakis, Salvador Said Somavía, Felipe Schwartzman, Jorge Lima, Jorge Encima From Indeed Fund. also Alfonso Bavarchi and Karim Chahwan. While venture capital funds, Genesis Ventures by Rodrigo Castro, Andrés Meirovich and Coreangels They invested with them in their funding rounds. The most recent one was in August of this year with $1.1 million USD.

Nezasa, for its part, was born in 2012 with TripBuilder, an enterprise-grade software-as-a-service solution that reduces the complexities of trip planning for tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies.

In December 2020, Nezasa received a capital injection of $6 million.

The acquisition will leave to Chilean shareholders a percentage of the Swiss company’s ownership, and founders Elias Muslim, Fernando Ordonez and Miguel Rodriguez will join Nizasa’s senior management.

The combined company will be valued at more than $50 million, becoming one of the most valuable travel technology companies in Latin America.

“The main thing is that we join in capabilities that will allow us to both grow faster and do bigger things together.‘, says Muslim to the cannons of Mas.

“We can grow internationally faster. And then we will grow together in all the remaining markets such as North America and the rest of the world,” adds Manuel Hilti, founder and CEO of Nezasa.