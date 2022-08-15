Scientists claim to have discovered the reason why mental effort produces great physical exhaustion | technology

“Our results show that cognitive work results in real functional change, which is the accumulation of harmful substances,” said Matthias Besiglione, a researcher at the Petit-Salpetriere University in Paris.

Accumulation Toxic substances in the prefrontal cortex when the brain is exposed to intense mental effort are responsible for physical fatigue Which produces hard mental work, according to research by a group of scientists published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.

Thus, while “influencing theories” assert that “fatigue is a kind of illusion invented by the brain so that we stop what we are doing and move on to a more useful activity,” it is now believed to be also “a signal we are making you stop working” in order to “keep the brain healthy.” ‘, the researcher noted.

This is the scientific explanation for why not only exhausts hard physical labor, but sitting for hours thinking hard also causes fatigue.

Pessiglione and co-authors led by Antonius Wheeler They wanted to understand what mental fatigue really is, suspecting that the reason had to do with the need to recycle toxic substances that might arise from the activity of neurons.

Physical exhaustion versus mental effort

In their research, they used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to monitor brain chemistry over the course of a work day and examined two groups of people: Those who need to think a lot and those who have relatively easier cognitive tasks.

They saw signs of fatigue, including reduced pupil dilation, only in the group that did hard mental work. In addition, they note that after hard mental work, they choose to switch to actions that offer rewards in a short time and with little effort.

They also have higher levels of glutamate (one of the most important neurotransmitters in the nervous system) at synapses in the brain’s prefrontal cortex. This makes Additional activation of the prefrontal cortex costs more, So cognitive control becomes more difficult after a day of mentally hard work.

Thus, control of decisions is changed and one is more likely to implement low-cost, effortless actions.

As Besiglione explained, there is no way to avoid it, the only prescription is rest and sleep.

In future studies, the researchers hope to find out why the prefrontal cortex is particularly susceptible to glutamate buildup, and investigate whether the same markers of brain fatigue can predict recovery from health problems, such as depression or cancer.