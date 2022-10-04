Scientists call for archaeological park conservation – SWR Aktuell

More than 40 scientists have asked the state government for financial support for the archaeological park in Niederstotzingen. The park in Heidenheim is on the verge of collapse.

The government of the state of Baden-Württemberg has not yet provided a solution, although the financial difficulties of the archaeological park in the Lun Valley have been known for two years. As early as November 2020, the city of Niederstotzingen first requested state assistance and announced that funds would not be enough from 2022 because support was running out.















Archaeopark is closed in November – maybe forever

According to the current situation, the park will be closed on November 6 after the autumn holiday. 40 scientists from around the world warn that this will permanently damage the country’s reputation for science and culture. As the 2023 and 2024 budgets are currently under discussion, the topic is “very urgent”.

The Ministry for State Development did not wish to comment on the current status of negotiations with the city of Niederstutzingen on further aid. It was said at the end of August that the state would not be able to take over the archaeological park. The garden surrounding Vogelherd Cave displays, among other things, the oldest figurative artwork known to mankind in an exhibition.

Other facilities are also at risk

According to scientists, in addition to the Archaeopark, the Prehistoric Museum in Blaubeuren and the Hohle Fels Ice Age studio in Schelklingen (both in the Alb-Donau region) are also in danger. The letter available to SWR says that rather small municipalities “cannot fund these facilities in the long term without state support”.

The University of Tübingen is responsible for the scientific management of the three institutions. The letter was signed by several researchers from there as well as scholars from Australia, Asia and North America.

Caves of the World Heritage

In 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) granted six caves in the Ach and Lone Valleys World Heritage status. They are sites of the oldest Ice Age art. Archaeopark is located in one of these caves, Vogelherd Cave.